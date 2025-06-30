Excitement is building across the county this month as school children from Ceredigion Music Service get ready to perform on stage with Welsh of the West End.
The youngsters from Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Lampeter and everywhere in between will travel to Cardigan for this very special night, and members of the public can buy tickets to watch the show too.
Steffan Hughes from Welsh of the West End has released a video about the event, in which he says his group are looking forward to performing in Proms at the Castle too.
So go and enjoy a special musical evening at Cardigan Castle on Sunday, 13 July at 7pm, with Ceredigion Music Service and their special guests, Welsh of the West End, a group that has captured the hearts of audiences around the world with their renditions of musical theatre classics.
Ensembles from the music service will perform a varied programme showcasing the musical talents of the county's young people.
The concert is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate music and young talent in a beautiful and historic setting.
Dewch i fwynhau noson gerddorol arbennig yng Nghastell Aberteifi ar nos Sul, 13eg o Orffennaf, gyda Gwasanaeth Cerdd Ceredigion a'u gwesteion arbennig, Welsh of the West End. Bydd ensembles o'r gwasanaeth cerdd yn perfformio rhaglen amrywiol sy'n arddangos doniau cerddorol ifanc y sir. Yn ychwanegol at y perfformiadau gan ddisgyblion lleol, bydd y noson yn cael ei goleuo gan berfformiad o’r radd flaenaf gan Welsh of the West End, grŵp sydd wedi cipio calonnau cynulleidfaoedd ledled y byd gyda'u perfformiadau o glasuron y theatr gerdd.
Mae’r cyngerdd yn gyfle gwych i’r gymuned ddod ynghyd i ddathlu cerddoriaeth a dawn ifanc mewn lleoliad hanesyddol a hardd.
