Regeneration hopes high for Cambrian Mountains

IT is hoped the rebranding of the Cambrian Mountains as an area of outstanding natural beauty will help regenerate the region.

A new guide called Enaid Mynyddoedd Cambrian (The Spirit of the Cambrian Mountains) has been published by the Cambrian Mountains Initiative and is based on a bottom-up approach to community regeneration.

The release of the guide coincides with the launch of a new website and publication of a new Cambrian Mountains podcast.

Dyfodol Cambrian Futures, the Cambrian Mountains Initiative’s flagship project since 2017, has engaged far and wide via roadshows and drop-in events, meeting community members and businesses at local events and representing the destination on various forums.

Based on this engagement, the project has made the most of this depth of understanding, as well as discussions with regional and national partners, to present an innovative and vibrant guide for all to use.

Basing itself on the principles of regenerative tourism, the Spirit Guide highlights the importance of local interaction to ensure that tourism is good for local communities and visitors.

Area of Astounding Natural Beauty, which is not an official landscape designation, has been adopted as an effective and attractive way to describe the Cambrian Mountains of Wales.

The Cambrian Mountains is a place where everyone can get closer to nature by day and feel closer to the stars by night and where wild and wonderful landscapes, with open spaces and welcoming places, are waiting to be discovered.

Dafydd Wyn Morgan, Cambrian Mountains Initiative project manager, confirmed: “Our recent engagement with Cambrian Mountains communities has been vital in the success of the Dyfodol Cambrian Futures project.“If you’ve spent as long as I have in this amazing part of Wales, you’ll understand how astounding it is, both by day and by night. The Cambrian Mountains are special because they make you feel special.”