Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: A town divided in 1996
Subscribe newsletter
As the nation mourns the death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, the Cambrian News is looking back at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Wales, filled with highs and lows...
Queen Elizabeth II’s final visit to Aberystwyth in 1996 was mired in controversy despite an initial warm welcome in the town upon her arrival.
Arriving in the town on 31 May, a quiet and pleasant start to the day turned ugly and had to be cut short later on following protests ahead of a planned visit to the university.
The Queen’s first visit to Aberystwyth since 1955, initially saw her walk down Alexandra Road greeting the several hundred well-wishers who had turned out to welcome her, before heading down Park Avenue where she was again warmly welcomed to unveil a plaque at the Territorial Army Centre.
There she was introduced to cadets.
The visit would later make news worldwide and starkly divide opinion in the town.
After attending an engagement at the National Library, the Queen was due to officially open the new Glaciology Centre in the university’s Institute of Earth Studies.
But the engagement was cancelled at the last minute on the advice of her security advisers and police — the first and last time she has had to do so in the UK — after three students burst through a police cordon overlooking the entrance to the centre, and six eggs were found on one protester.
Hundreds of university students gathered outside Pantycelyn Hall to oppose the invitation given to the Queen to open an extension to the National Library.
As the Queen’s car approached the crowds, there were both boos and chants of God Save the Queen.
Aberystwyth’s mayor in 1996, Carol Kolczak, said at the time the visit had gone well “except for the last part when she was meant to go to the college”.
“The only problem I have is that this happened in Aberystwyth, and I must say that the people involved were not Aberystwyth people,” she said.
“If they were students, then the people from the town feel very strongly that something must be done about it.”
Despite the mayor saying that the police were “superb” some criticised the police, saying it should have been possible to ensure that the Queen could complete the visit safely.
Dyfed-Powys Police rejected criticism at the time.
In 1996 the deputy chief constable, Eifion Pritchard, said: “We’ve made sure the Queen is safe - she left safely and with her dignity.
“And that’s more important than finishing the programme, in my opinion.”
Cynog Dafis, who was Ceredigion MP, said at the time he was “saddened by the nature of the demonstrations”.
“It was contrary to my sense of courtesy and non-violence.
“I think a silent protest would have been better.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |