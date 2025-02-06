An independent review into the culture of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) has found evidence of bullying, harassment and gender-based discrimination.
The review was commissioned following the Welsh Government’s acceptance in March 2024 of a proposal from the fire service to better understand the progress of improvements to organisational culture.
The report states: “Bullying and harassment are widespread in NWFRS, with over two-fifths (42%) of survey respondents reporting personal experiences since June 2021, and nearly half (49%) having witnessed such behaviours.
“Over 1 in 6 survey respondents (17%) have reported experiencing discrimination in the last three years, while almost 1 in 4 (23%) have reported witnessing it, with gender-based discrimination being the most common type, highlighting entrenched issues of sexism at NWFRS.
“Underreporting, insufficient or inconsistent responses to reports of unacceptable and prejudicial behaviour, and systemic avoidance, al contribute to a culture of impunity.
“The lack of transparency and communication about investigation outcomes reinforces the belief that prejudicial or unacceptable behaviour goes unpunished, fuelling perceptions of a non-transparent culture at NWFRS.”
The review highlights achievements and areas for growth, but also recommends Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx “issues a formal, public apology that addresses past wrongdoings, acknowledges their impact on staff, and outlines the commitment to repair and improve”.
Ms Docx said: “Our staff have asked for change, and we are listening. We appreciate their courage in providing honest feedback. They have recognised the improvements already made but reflect that we still have some way to go.
“This review marks a watershed moment for us and I want to say sorry to those who have not had a good experience – everybody deserves to feel heard, safe and valued in their workplace.
“We are meticulously reviewing the report and turning recommendations into measurable actions. This includes setting up a confidential hotline and bringing in a leadership development specialist. Change starts now, and we pledge to improve and accelerate progress. I accept the findings in the report and am determined that working together across our organisation, we can strengthen our workplace culture and provide the best service to our communities.
“I would like to emphasise that this report does not bring into question the services we provide to the public – the vast majority of our staff are truly professional people who provide a fantastic service to the public across North Wales.
“Our staff respond to protect the public, day in day out, with kindness and respect – and the findings of this report are about making sure we improve how we treat each other with kindness and respect.”
Gareth Tovey, FBU executive council member for Wales said: “The Fire Brigades Union, and our equalities sections, have long raised the alarm around bullying, harassment and discrimination. We stand firmly with the victims of this appalling behaviour, and FBU reps continue to fight tirelessly for members who face misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and ableism.”
The report comes days after the suspension of North Wales Deputy Chief Fire Officer Stewart Forshaw in relation to an historic social media post.