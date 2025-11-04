“Themes like poor information sharing between agencies, poor record keeping, a lack of professional curiosity, inadequate training, and incoherent multi-agency responses have been repeated themes in child practice reviews. Their consistent presence should be a source of national shame, and to avoid further repeats of these failures, this report should be a real turning point in how the child protection system functions in Wales. Since becoming Children’s Commissioner, I’ve repeatedly called on the Welsh Government to strengthen national safeguarding arrangements. To date, we have clearly failed to learn the lessons and implement the recommendations identified from previous reviews and I’m pleased my calls have been heeded by Government with its recently-announced national safeguarding review. This review must address these stubborn weaknesses and must progress with urgency.”