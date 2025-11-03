A Gwynedd country house will reopen next year, creating 15 new jobs in Gwynedd.
HF Holidays will reopen Dolserau Hall, Dolgellau, the 21-bedroom country house in the Eryri National Park, next March.
The decision to revive the beautiful Welsh Victorian manor house, part of HF Holidays’ collection since 2012, comes after a bumper year for the walking holiday specialist, fuelling a new round of fresh investment across its 16 UK country houses.
The venue will undergo some refurbishment before welcoming guests back with a refreshed programme of walking holidays and sightseeing breaks to explore the national park.
Guests will benefit from new group transfers from local public transport hubs, thanks to a new partnership with Lloyds Coaches.
The collaboration will also enable twin-centre walking holidays with a new group transfer to Longmynd Hotel, HF Holidays’ recently refurbished country house in the Shropshire Hills.
A new recruitment drive will launch in January 2026 to support the reopening - offering new full and part time hospitality roles including housekeeping, bar staff, front of house team, kitchen assistants, and management positions such as Assistant Manager, Head Chef and Sous Chef.
For keen walkers who are passionate about exploring Snowdonia, HF Holidays is also looking to expand its network of volunteer HF Leaders in the region to guide its walking holiday programme.
HF Holidays CEO Chris Simmonds comments: “We are delighted to be reopening Dolserau Hall, located in one of the UK’s most beautiful national parks. It is reassuring to see our members and guests embracing our renewed investment in this much-loved location, with almost fifty percent of next year's programme already booked.
“We are looking forward to establishing a great team in the area and working with key local partners to ensure our guests enjoy a seamless and memorable experience.”
