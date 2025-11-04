A coffee shop’s bid for a licence to sell alcohol has sparked concerns over the potential for noise to affect residents in Caernarfon.
Reuben’s Coffee House on High Street has applied to Gwynedd Council for a premises licence.
Although recommended for approval, the application states it would only come into effect once planning matters were resolved.
The environmental health department has objected, stating that the sale of alcohol “raises significant concerns, as the premises may then legally host live and recorded amplified music, potentially causing noise disturbances to nearby residential properties”.
No noise assessment has been provided “to demonstrate the building’s ability to contain noise, particularly given its glazing and proximity to sensitive receptors,” the report adds.
“Without adequate noise mitigation measures environmental health is unable to support the application, emphasising that the licensing objective of preventing public nuisance may not be met under the proposed hours.”
Comments from the council’s planning department also said: “Planning has responded confirming that the application submitted currently contravenes the existing planning permission.
“However, they have also noted that the applicant has submitted a new application, which is presently under consideration. A decision on this new application has not yet been made.”
Measures proposed by the applicant to promote licensing objectives included the premises operating “to a high standard” with staff being “fully trained with regard to the sale of alcohol”.
Use of a comprehensive CCTV system, including covering entry and exit points, an in-house accident book and reminders to patrons to leave the premises quietly, is also listed.
The matter is scheduled for considered before the licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, 5 November.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.