A dog that had been at a Ceredigion rescue centre for 18 months has found a forever home, thanks to Cambrian News readers.
Llandysul-based Alpet Poundies Rescue launched an appeal last week to find Sikes the Poodle cross a home.
This little dog was so cruelly treated as a young puppy that he lost all trust in humans and needs an understanding adopter with the kindness and patience to allow him time to believe he can be safe with people.
The appeal worked with Linda White from Alpets saying: "Cambrian News did such a great job of spreading the word about little Sikes that after 18 months in rescue he finally found his forever home.
"So let's hope you can work your magic with this week's dog, Thor."
Old English Bulldog Thor is a powerful, friendly cuddlebug with a great enthusiasm for life: he adores his people, loves his toys and can barely contain his excitement when offered a walk.
Linda says: "If you would like a little more joy barrelling into your life, perhaps this young lad with his wide smile could be your perfect companion.
"About 3 years old, Thor came into Alpet Poundies Rescue when he was no longer needed as a stud dog.
"He has since been neutered and has also had surgery for the Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome which short-muzzled dogs are prone to, enabling him to breathe more easily. Nevertheless, if he gets over-excited or over-exerted he can still struggle to breathe so he needs a home where he can play in the garden and go only for moderate length walks, avoiding the heat of the day.
"Thor has a head as big and hard as a bowling ball so would be best in a home without young children at risk of being felled like skittles. He is a loving boy who means no harm but tends to charge about bouncing off things when he is excited. However, after playing or walking he likes nothing more than to snuggle up on the sofa with his beloved people."