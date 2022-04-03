Residents angry over ‘evictions’ at holiday park

elderly residents at an Ynyslas caravan park say they are being forced to leave by the site’s owners without any explanation.

Residents at the Searivers caravan park in Ynyslas claim they are being forced to pack up their belongings and leave after the site’s owners have informed them that they will not be renewing their licence agreement.

One caravan resident who asked not to be named, told the Cambrian News of the “gut wrenching” feeling of being asked to leave the site without any explanation.

He added: “We received a letter telling us that the licence agreement wasn’t being renewed, it was a horrible feeling, it’s changed a lot of things for us.”

The resident also explained that it’s not just them who are being told to leave, elderly residents, as old as 90 are being pushed from their homes.

He added: “For some of us, these are our homes.

“Some of the residents here have been here for more than 26 years and now we’re being told to leave without the slightest explanation.

“The park used to be a lovely family environment but since the new owners, it’s become a less pleasant place.

“It’s become all about money and now it’s led to some of us being forced out.”

Residents have asked for justification for their exit from site officials.

“We’ve asked staff for a reason as to why we have to leave but they all just shrug their shoulders.

“Many of them have been told by their solicitors that they don’t have to offer a reason.”

The holiday park, which is situated next to the Dyfi Estuary, a stone’s throw away from the popular beach and car park, describes itself on the official website as “a natural adventure playground which remains popular with families, retired and those just looking for a peaceful getaway to one of the most beautiful coastal locations in Wales.”

When contacted by the Cambrian News, the owners of the park declined to comment on the allegations put before them.

The unnamed resident added: “There’s a belief amongst some of the locals that the owners are making way for new works but to offer not a single reason for removing people from their homes is immoral.

“As it stands we’re left in a position where we have to sell our caravan as other sites are only allowing you to purchase one of theirs and with the price I’m likely to get for ours, we’re not certain that will be possible.