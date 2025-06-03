An Abersoch man has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Garry Canning, of The Warren Resort and Spa, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 30 May.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Mercedes on the A499 at Llanbedrog, Pwllheli on 23 January this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Canning had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Canning from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £1,666.
Canning must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £666.
