A campaign to get village green status for an area in Tywyn has received the support of local politicians.
Residents at Awel Dyfi and Ffordd Dyfed in Tywyn have fought hard to keep the green space on the estate, and successfully defeated a planning application to build houses on it.They have long used the green space on the estate as a community hub, with fundraisers and get-together regularly held there.
Local residents are now seeking official village green status for the land in order to safeguard the space for future generations and protect it from development, and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, and the area MP, Liz Saville Roberts have given their backing to the resident-led campaign.
Under planning law, village green legislation is separate to planning legislation. When a piece of land has been used 'as of right' for public recreation for at least 20 years, it is possible to apply for it to be designated as a village green to protect the rights of the local community to continue to use the land for recreational purposes.
Following a visit to the site, Mr ap Gwynfor said: "The village green between Awel Dyfi and Ffordd Dyfed proved a lifeline during the dark days of the Covid pandemic, offering a safe sanctuary for walking, exercising and keeping in touch with neighbours in an outside space.
"This inevitably led to further community activities and fundraising events. There is a strong community spirit on the estate and affording the site official green status would both safeguard these activities for the future and encourage further community involvement.
"Having spoken at length to many of the local residents, there is a clear desire to see this much treasured piece of green space given official protection.
"I pledge to do all that I can to support the community in their efforts and very much look forward to attending an event there in the near future."
Mrs Saville Roberts said: "This piece of land serves as a focal point for local residents – bringing the community together and strengthening social interaction.
"The green space has been used for a number of fundraising activities for charities such as the British Heart Foundation and the Wales Air Ambulance, and I understand that the Air Ambulance has had to land there on at least one occasion.
"It is a lovely communal space, situated between houses at Awel Dyfi and Ffordd Dyfed – it is therefore a convenient and safe space for local residents to get together, socialise and hold events.
"I wish the residents well in their endeavours to secure official status for the green and am more than happy to support them with the campaign."
Resident John Olsen said: "The green provides not only a safe play area for visiting family and friends but also an invaluable living lung for the wildlife of Tywyn, where over 18 species of plants and flowers provide food for animals and birds, including five birds on the RSPB RED list of endangered species."This undisturbed grassland plays an important role in mitigating the effects of Climate Change as it actively pumps Carbon Dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas, out of the atmosphere and helps to cool the air during heatwaves, benefitting everyone in Tywyn, especially the elderly and those with health issues."