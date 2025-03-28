Despite work on the line only beginning last week, residents of Glantwymyn/ Cemmaes Road near Machynlleth have noted a significant increase in rubbish along and around the rail track and work site after railworks began.
Shocked, one resident who lives opposite the rail track wrote a complaint after the situation worsened.
The resident who did not want to be named said: “I’ve had to put a complaint in about their contractors, AP Webb, leaving insane amounts of litter here.
“Others have noticed and complained to me about it.
“[The contractors are showing] a clear lack of respect for our village.
“They should take their litter with them or have a bin on site.”
They noted offending items included cans, vapes, boxes, plastic bottles and containers, individual sweet wrappers, sweet and crisp packets, aquapacks, cigarette butts and a pizza box left along the track and in bushes nearby.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re aware of an issue raised around Network Rail staff littering near Cemmaes Road in Machynlleth.
“We’re sorry for any distress this may have caused.
“All unwanted and discarded litter will be cleared up with the area maintained while the work continues.”
It comes amid significant disruption on the Cambrian Line, as Network Rail undertakes essential repairs across 16 days between 17 March and 2 April.
The works include multiple track and drainage renewals, a bridge renewal, embankment work, vegetation management and track maintenance across various sites.
The improvements are said to be part of a £15 million investment in the railway, allowing Network Rail to bring forward work scheduled for 2026 and 2027 and deliver multiple key projects at once, minimising future disruption and saving £1.5 million in the process.