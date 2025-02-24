People will have the chance to have their say on regional transport spending under new plans being set out.
Regional Transport Plans will focus on introducing a more strategic approach to improving transport in each region of Wales to make it more accessible, sustainable, and efficient for communities.
To support the plan a number of Welsh Government transport grants will be devolved from financial year 2026/27 onwards so priorities can be decided by the region.
Teams in North, Mid, Southeast and Southwest Wales have been developing their regional transport plans and are now, or will soon be, consulting with local residents.
Final plans on what will be delivered in each region over the next five years will be published later this summer.