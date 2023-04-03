People are being urged to park responsibly when visiting popular locations in Gwynedd.
With high numbers of people are expected to visit the county's communities over the coming months, Gwynedd Council is working closely with North Wales Police (NWP) and Eryri National Park to urge people to act responsibly when visiting the county's communities.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for the environment, said: "Over the last few years, we have seen high numbers of people visiting popular spots here in Gwynedd.
“We encourage people to plan their visit and activities in advance; to use the appropriate car parks and take advantage of the opportunity to use the available bus services to explore the area.
"For example, the Sherpa bus service runs regularly connecting popular routes around Yr Wyddfa. This will allow people to park their vehicles in the appropriate car parks before enjoying the mountains and other popular local attractions.
"As a council we work closely with North Wales Police and Eryri National Park to monitor parking trends. Staff from all authorities work together to keep the public safe and we ask residents and visitors to bear this in mind when visiting the area and treat them with respect and kindness at all times.
"We ask motorists to respect the parking restrictions and keep the roads clear and safe - in the past there have been instances where cars have parked illegally and which made it very difficult for emergency services vehicles to pass.
"Staff from North Wales Police and Cyngor Gwynedd, who now have powers to tow vehicles away, will pay particular attention to the Eryri area.
"Our message is for motorists to park sensibly, but if necessary, we will take appropriate action to remove vehicles that park illegally for public safety."
Emyr Williams, Eryri National Park chief executive said: "As we approach the Easter holidays, we urge visitors to Eryri National Park to plan ahead, make the most of the excellent public transport services in the area and to make responsible parking a priority.
"With the new car park sensors around Yr Wyddfa and Ogwen, visitors can make informed decisions when choosing where to park, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
"Let's work together to protect the natural beauty of this remarkable landscape for all to enjoy."
Inspector Gareth Pearson from NWP Roads Policing added: "Whilst we appreciate that people are getting out and about to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery, we are urging people to be responsible and think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.
“We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Cyngor Gwynedd and the National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.
“The irresponsible and dangerous parking we have previously witnessed in some areas not only risks lives but also prevents emergency vehicle access.
“Anybody found to be parked on the clearway or causing an obstruction will have their vehicle removed at their own expense. Please heed the warning.”
If you are unsure of car park locations, useful information is available on the council's website at https://www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking. A significant number of the Council's car parks also offer a 'Paybyphone' app payment method on the phone.