Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader and Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Through Age and Wellbeing at Ceredigion County Council, said: “This event is a fantastic example of the use of technology to bring generations together. It’s wonderful to see young people and the residents of Hafan y Waun learning from each other and sharing experiences in this way. Well done to Ceredigion Youth Service and E Sports Wales for leading the way with such innovative and engaging approaches. We are always on the lookout for opportunities to provide these enriching experiences for residents of Hafan y Waun and other care homes in the county.”