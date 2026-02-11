Hafan y Waun has hosted an afternoon of old versus young as residents challenged teenagers to some classic Nintendo games.
Members of Ceredigion Youth Service’s Inspire project joined residents of Hafan Y Waun care home for a unique intergenerational gaming event delivered in collaboration with E‑Sports Wales, thanks to funding from the Office of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner.
The project aimed to bridge generations through shared play, using classic console‑based games such as Donkey Kong, Super Mario Brothers, and a range of other retro favourites. Laughter, friendly competition, and plenty of nostalgia filled the room as young people and residents connected over games many had not played in decades.
Siani who is a member of the Inspire project said: “I really enjoyed playing video games with different generations. It was nice to see them enjoying activities that we like to do in our spare time”
Adding to the excitement, a full driving simulator was set up on site, giving participants the chance to experience an F1 racing game without ever leaving Hafan Y Waun. Residents and young people alike took turns behind the virtual wheel, cheering each other on as they navigated high‑speed circuits.
John Jackson from E‑Sports Wales said: “This was the first time we’ve delivered a project like this, and it proved to be a real success. It showcased that esports truly is for everyone, providing an inclusive and engaging way for older participants to explore new pathways into esports.”
Rachel Jones, Registered Manager of Hafan Y Waun, said: “What an amazing experience for the residents of Hafan Y Waun! They had the wonderful opportunity to spend time with the younger generation, learning how to game and exploring new technology together. Moments like these bring such joy, connection and intergenerational learning – it’s inspiring to see residents and young people interacting, having fun and sharing skills”
Ceredigion Youth Service and E‑Sports Wales hope to build on the success of this pilot and explore further opportunities to bring communities together through digital activities.
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader and Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Through Age and Wellbeing at Ceredigion County Council, said: “This event is a fantastic example of the use of technology to bring generations together. It’s wonderful to see young people and the residents of Hafan y Waun learning from each other and sharing experiences in this way. Well done to Ceredigion Youth Service and E Sports Wales for leading the way with such innovative and engaging approaches. We are always on the lookout for opportunities to provide these enriching experiences for residents of Hafan y Waun and other care homes in the county.”
The Inspire project targets young people aged 16-25 who are not currently in education, employment or training. It aims to help young people build confidence, socialise and learn new skills.
