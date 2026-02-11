A scheme for a 164-foot-long silage clamp at a Ceredigion farm has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
In an application recommended for approval at the February meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Ifan Davies, of Bron Y Glyn, Glynarthen, near Newcastle Emlyn sought permission for a 50-metre-long, by 36-metre-wide silage clamp at the farm.
The application was before committee for two reasons, a report for members said, quoting: “Any application submitted by, or on behalf of, any elected member of the council who is in post or who is a close personal acquaintance; and any application by a local ward member who is in post who has declared a prejudicial interest”.
The report detailed the scheme: “It is not considered that that the proposed silage clamp would be likely to have any detrimental impact on the amenity of any nearby residential property.
“The nearest property is located at least 80 metres from the proposed structure and this distance and the intervening landscaping between the two would mitigate any possible impact.
“The clamp itself is of a typical and practical agricultural design and would be appropriate to the farm and would be seen in the context of the existing buildings and operations of the farm.
“Having regard to its size, its appearance, and its functional relationship with the established farm, it is considered that the proposal would be acceptable and it would not have any unacceptable impact on the amenity of the adjoining dwelling.”
It went on to say: “The site lies within the catchment area of the Afon Teifi and Afon Teifi the Special Area of Conservation (SAC). The [county] ecologist does not object to the application having regard to the nature of the development and its location.”
The application was approved by committee members.
