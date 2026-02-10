Five new songs have been launched by Ceredigion secondary schools to celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru (13 February).
This is part of the ‘Cân yr Ysgol’ Project, offering pupils the opportunity to collaborate with poets and well-known musician Mei Gwynedd to compose original songs.
The aim was to create a song for their individual schools. Pupils have been at the heart of the creations, brainstorming ideas and co-writing the words, contributing to the composition, forming school bands to perform the songs live, taking part in the recording process, singing their songs and releasing them on digital platforms
Anwen Eleri Bowen, Welsh in Schools Promotion Officer on behalf of Ceredigion County Council, said: "These experiences have been invaluable, building confidence, creativity and Welsh pride in our schools. We're delighted to present you with this special album. We hope you'll enjoy listening to these tracks as much as the crew have enjoyed being part of this musical journey."
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, added: "It's worth listening to these brilliant songs not only on Dydd Miwsig Cymru but throughout the year. I am full of admiration for the talents of our pupils in composing, planning, performing and releasing such quality songs in collaboration with those who supported them, and we take joy in their sense of pride for their community. Please listen to this special collection."
The songs are Mae Bro Aberteifi, words by Ceri Wyn Jones and ‘Criw Cymreictod’ at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Ymlaen Penweddig, words by Arwel Rocet Jones and ‘Criw Senedd’ Ysgol Penweddig, Mynd a Dod, words by Iwan Thomas and Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron Year 9 pupils, Bro Pedr yn ein calon, words by Dwynwen Lloyd Llywelyn and ‘Criw Cymreictod’ at Ysgol Bro Pedr and Olion Traed, words by Enfys Hatcher Davies and Year 9 pupils at Ysgol Henry Richard.
