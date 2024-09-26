A call to keep three wooden holiday cabins in Rhydlewis built without permission during the early days of the Covid pandemic, has been refused by council planners.
Rhys Gronow, of Llwyniwan sought retrospective permission from Ceredigion County Council for the three cabins, erected on 1 April 2020, to be used for Airbnb holiday lets, with two of the buildings serving as ‘glamping pods’ and the third as a bathroom facility.
An officer report says the cabins had been used for holiday purposes since their assembly up until an enforcement notice was served last August.
Objections were received from Troedyraur Community Council and Natural Resources Wales.
There were also five objections from neighbouring properties, raising concerns including an increase in traffic, claims of excessive noise levels “late into the evening” and antisocial behaviour, the close proximity to neighbouring properties, no active travel connectivity, and highway safety concerns.
An officer report, recommending refusal, said: “In light of receipt of several neighbour objections to this development, the potential harm to immediate neighbours has been thoroughly assessed.
“Given that the development has previously been run unlawfully, the effects of the development on neighbouring amenity is confirmed by representations received as part of this application.”