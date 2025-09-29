Publicans Angharad and Paul Jacobs received the CAMRA Wales pub of the year award on Friday from CAMRA Wales Regional Director Chris Charters, beating 2800 pubs to win the title.
Members of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA selected the Rhos yr Hafod as their local pub of the year in March. It then won the West Wales pub of the year competition in June making it eligible for the Wales pub of the year award.
Chair of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA John Gale introduced the presentation and said, “Having presented the awards for the Bae Ceredigion pub of the year and the West Wales pub of the year, I am almost running out of superlatives to use about the Rhos yr Hafod!
“The quality of the beer and cider here is always top quality and there is a good turnover of Welsh ales. However, the pub of the year award is not just about beer and cider, it is about the role a pub plays in its local community.
“Thanks to Angharad and Paul, this is a true community-based pub and the reception they get from their customers and their customers give to them is very clear to see.”
CAMRA members from across Wales were involved in assessing pubs for the CAMRA Wales pub of the year award. They were looking for great atmosphere, appropriate décor, a warm welcome, excellent service, an inclusive environment, and top quality cask beer and real cider.
Presenting the award, CAMRA Wales Regional Director Chris Charters said, “I would like to congratulate Angharad and Paul on all their hard work over recent years and their well-deserved title of CAMRA Wales pub of the year. Along with the 15 other regional winners, they now go forward in the competition for the UK CAMRA pub of the year and I wish them the best of luck.”
The Rhos yr Hafod has two bar areas with a choice of seating, a function room, a large rear garden and a sunny front terrace. The hand pumps offer a constantly-changing range of real ale from Welsh breweries, and a display of pump clips hangs above the bar to promote what’s waiting in the cellar. At least two bag-in-box real ciders are served along with a large choice of bottled real cider from Welsh producers, and the range is promoted via a cider menu and a blackboard in the bar.
The pub has a strong community focus and hosts a range of events and other activities. These include board games nights, quizzes, folk music sessions, a book club for Welsh learners, and a summer beer and cider festival. The pub is also the base for a monthly community café which is run by local residents
