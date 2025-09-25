Caernarfon Tandoori has been named Curry Restaurant of the Year (North Wales) at the 2025 Welsh and Midlands Curry Awards in Birmingham.
Liz Saville Roberts MP congratulated the restaurant, saying: “This award reflects the team’s dedication, creativity, and the warm hospitality they offer to all who dine there.
“Their success is testament to their commitment to excellence and the strong support they receive from our community.
“Caernarfon Tandoori has become a cherished part of our local community, and their success on a national stage is a source of pride for us all.
“I commend the team for their hard work and thank them for putting Caernarfon firmly on the culinary map. Llongyfarchiadau mawr – huge congratulations!”
