Rhyd y Sarn residents on the A496 are still being plagued with crashes despite a reduction to the speed limit.
A road safety campaign lasting years supported by the ‘Cambrian News’ saw the 60mph speed limit reduced to 40mph, but residents of the Ffestiniog community who feared that was still too high for the road conditions seem to have been proved right following further crashes along the road there.
Campaign co-ordinator, Peter Jones, told the ‘Cambrian News’ residents were most recently awoken in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 September, to the sound of yet another crash on the A496.
A lorry heading south had collided with the stone wall and overturned, completely blocking the road. Police attended the scene, diverting traffic towards a longer route through Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Mr Jones said: “It’s barely a year since Gwynedd Council reduced the speed limit to 40mph and this is the fourth crash since then.
“The police have attended these accidents and they are all too familiar with this accident black-spot.”
Residents were demanding the limit be reduced to a more sensible 30mph, in the hope of a real change to a problem that has gone on for far too many years at this location.
Mr Jones said residents feel Gwynedd council has failed to recognise how this accident prone section of the A496 should be treated as exceptional.
The narrowness of the road itself, combined with dangerous bends mean that drivers can loose control while travelling at excessive speeds, and this is what happened with the three earlier crashes this year.
“New road signage about the dangerous bend here is all very well,” he said, “but it hasn’t made any difference to the several accidents we experience every year. Drastic situations require drastic solutions.’
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson told the ‘Cambrian News’: “We have worked with the local community and installed chevron signs on the approach to Rhyd y Sarn, with the speed limit also reduced through the village itself as part of efforts to improve road safety on this section of road.
“As is the case with any serious collisions, our officers will support with the Police with any review being carried out and will consider any additional steps that may be required.”
North Wales Police said: “We continue to have regular discussions with partners about the safety of all roads however currently there are no plans to further review theA496 at Rhyd y Sarn.”