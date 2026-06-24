Automatic Voter Registration is set to be rolled out across Wales in time for the 2027 Local Government elections, following the success of pilot programmes in Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, and Powys.
Under the new system, local authorities will use data-matching to identify potential electors, notify them of the process and their right to opt out, and add eligible individuals to the local government electoral register.
Following the pilots, the new regulations are expected to come into force this Autumn, the Welsh Government said.
Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, said: "These regulations will help improve both the accuracy and completeness of the local government electoral register and are an important step towards strengthening our democracy.”
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