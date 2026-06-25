The proposed improvements aim to manage these issues and make visits safer and more organised for everyone. They include expanding the existing car park to provide 40 standard spaces and five disabled spaces; Creating a new overflow car park with 111 spaces, including nine disabled bays and five large vehicle bays to accommodate the additional traffic that has been causing issues on the road; Building new toilets with facilities for men, women and accessible use, as well as baby changing and adding picnic seating areas.