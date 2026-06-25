Natural Resources Wales has submitted plans to improve parking and visitor facilities at Hafren Forest, near Llanidloes.
A planning application is currently under consideration by Powys County Council.
More people have been visiting the forest in recent years, especially because of social media interest.
NRW says: “While improvements were already being considered, this sharp rise in visitor numbers has made the need for better facilities more urgent.
“Hafren Forest is a beautiful place, with stunning views and paths people love to explore. However, the increase in visitor numbers is putting pressure on the local area.
“Local residents and communities are being affected.
“Roads can become very busy, and some visitors park in unsafe places. This has blocked access for emergency services, residents and workers. There has also been damage to paths and a big increase in litter, which harms the environment.”
The proposed improvements aim to manage these issues and make visits safer and more organised for everyone. They include expanding the existing car park to provide 40 standard spaces and five disabled spaces; Creating a new overflow car park with 111 spaces, including nine disabled bays and five large vehicle bays to accommodate the additional traffic that has been causing issues on the road; Building new toilets with facilities for men, women and accessible use, as well as baby changing and adding picnic seating areas.
Nicola Maysmor, Team Leader for Land Managment, of NRW, said: “We understand why people want to visit Hafren Forest, but we are also acutely aware that local communities are feeling the impact on roads, their daily lives and the environment. These proposed improvements are not about encouraging more visitors, but about managing the people who are already coming.
“By improving parking and providing basic facilities like toilets, baby changing and picnic spaces, we hope to make visits safer and more respectful.”
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