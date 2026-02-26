From town criers in gold sequinned cloaks to live performances, bookbinding, creative workshops and walks, Aberystwyth University is organising a range of free events this March to celebrate Aberystwyth Ceredigion's recognition as Wales’s first Dinas Llên / City of Literature.
And it is not only the university that is celebrating Aberystwyth Ceredigion’s recognition as a Dinas Llên. Activities are also being held by other members of the partnership, formed in 2021 to develop and submit the application for Dinas Llên status to UNESCO.
This residency brings five artists from performance collective SGÔR together on Penglais Campus from 2-6 March. On Wednesday 4 March at 4pm, the artists will discuss their practice at an open session in the cinema of the Parry-Williams building.
On Friday, 6 March at 10am, there will be a public showing of the residency’s work in the Foundry Studio. For details, contact Dr Gareth Llŷr Evans: [email protected].
On International Women's Day on 8 March, a commissioned piece of writing by emerging Welsh author Courtney Olwen will be cried out in key locations around Aberystwyth town centre. The piece will be a response to nominations received by the Er Mwyn Dyn / For Crying Out Loud project, which has been inviting members of the public to write a love letter to a woman they wish to celebrate.
On Tuesday, 10 March at Arad Goch, musician Gareth Bonello / The Gentle Good will speak to Mererid Hopwood about his album Elan and perform songs inspired by the Elan Valley landscape.
Irish poet Dairena Ní Chinnéide will also perform her work, while Professor Hopwood will read translations of her poems into Welsh. Simultaneous translation will be provided. To book a free place, email [email protected].
Join writers, artists and geographers on Saturday, 14 and Sunday, 15 March for a weekend of creative walks and workshops. Explore Aberystwyth’s changing river and coastal landscapes and start a new writing journey. For further details and to reserve a space email [email protected] by 8 March.
Esyllt Lewis has taken up the role of writer in residence at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until the end of March and she will be working with audiences, writing groups and performance classes, and will lead an inspired pilot project that embeds literature across the centre’s creative learning and wellbeing programmes.
Aberystwyth School of Art and the Spineless Wonders network invite you to join a series of free events that bring together writers and visual artists to read, look at, remember and imagine the landscape of Aberystwyth Ceredigion. You can join a creative walk, attend a symposium or learn the basics of book art and create folded artefacts. All are welcome, but please book a place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/121056588581.
The full Dinas Llên partnership includes Aberystwyth Town Council, Aberystwyth University, the Welsh Books Council, Ceredigion County Council, the National Library of Wales and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (including the Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, the Wales Literature Exchange and Literature Across Borders).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.