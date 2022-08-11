RNLI assist boy with broken ankle
New Quay RNLI volunteers have had a busy week with two training sessions, two call outs and crew attending a local agricultural show in Caerwedros.
With the inshore lifeboat training on Wednesday night and the all-weather lifeboat training on Thursday night, the crew then proceeded to launch on service twice over the weekend.
On Saturday, 6 August at 5.50pm New Quay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard to provide first aid and assist the local New Quay Coastguard team with a medical evacuation on Traeth Gwyn, New Quay.
Huw Williams, one of New Quay RNLI’s helm said: “Unfortunately one of our crew member’s son had injured his ankle while playing on Traeth Gwyn. He urgently needed medical care but unfortunately there was a long wait for an ambulance. We arrived quickly on scene and administered pain relief. The casualty was in a lot of pain and we assisted the local coastguard team to carry the casualty off the beach, up the steep path to their car.”
Wayne Slawson, the injured boy’s father, added: “We would like to say a huge thank to everyone involved in this on Saturday and to both organisations as a whole, the level of service you all provide is first class.
“Our son is doing okay, following a few tough days in and out of hospital. He had to have a scan to determine whether or not he needed an operation as he had fractured his growth plate in his ankle. Luckily they were able to manipulate the ankle into position while in theatre and now he has a full leg plaster. We can’t thank you all enough.”
The second callout was late on Sunday night at 11.50pm when New Quay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard to assist Dyfed Powys Police in searching for a missing person.
Pete Yates, one of New Quay RNLI’s helm said: “After a thorough search of New Quay bay in glass calm conditions, and with nothing found, we were stood down and back at station by 1.30am. Another great example of our emergency services working together with the local Coastguard Rescue Team and police officers involved.”
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager said: “We have been busy over the past few months keeping up with training and with many launches on service. Remember if you see anyone in trouble in the sea on the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Our volunteers are on call 24/7 to help.”
