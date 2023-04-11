The crew of a broken down boat have been rescued by Abersoch and Pwllheli RNLI.
The volunteer crews received a call from the coastguard at 2.27pm on Sunday, 2 April to attend to a broken down vessel. The Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat launched from Abersoch Lifeboat Station at 2.39pm and arrived at the scene, approximately 2.5 miles out of Abersoch, at 2.47pm. After establishing a safe tow the vessel and its crew were towed towards Hafan Pwllheli where it was met by the Pwllheli RNLI D-class inshore lifeboat. The three volunteer crew from Pwllheli RNLI escorted the vessel from the harbour entrance to a safe berth in the marina. Abersoch RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Wyn Jones, said: “The boat was well equipped with all safety equipment including flares, lifejackets and a VHF radio.” Andy Green, Pwllheli helm, said: “We were pleased to assist Abersoch RNLI in recovering the broken-down vessel and ensuring its safe return to Hafan Pwllheli.” Abersoch RNLI was tasked to a broken down power boat on Easter Saturday. The volunteer crew was paged by the coastguard at 4.10pm on Saturday, 8 April, following a call for assistance to a broken down vessel four miles south of Pwllheli. The Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.25pm and arrived at the scene at 4.40pm.
The Quicksilver 500 power boat had broken down due a flat battery. The vessel, with two adult males on board who were both wearing life jackets and carrying a means of calling for help, was safely towed back to a berth at Pwllheli Marina. Following this incident, Abersoch RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Wyn Jones, said: “It is important to regularly check all equipment before heading out on to the water and to always ensure that you have a means of calling for help.
“The casualties were able to quickly call for assistance and the boat was well equipped with the necessary safety equipment.”
The lifeboat returned to the station at 6pm where it was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer crew. If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.