The volunteer crews received a call from the coastguard at 2.27pm on Sunday, 2 April to attend to a broken down vessel. The Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat launched from Abersoch Lifeboat Station at 2.39pm and arrived at the scene, approximately 2.5 miles out of Abersoch, at 2.47pm. After establishing a safe tow the vessel and its crew were towed towards Hafan Pwllheli where it was met by the Pwllheli RNLI D-class inshore lifeboat. The three volunteer crew from Pwllheli RNLI escorted the vessel from the harbour entrance to a safe berth in the marina. Abersoch RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Wyn Jones, said: “The boat was well equipped with all safety equipment including flares, lifejackets and a VHF radio.” Andy Green, Pwllheli helm, said: “We were pleased to assist Abersoch RNLI in recovering the broken-down vessel and ensuring its safe return to Hafan Pwllheli.” Abersoch RNLI was tasked to a broken down power boat on Easter Saturday. The volunteer crew was paged by the coastguard at 4.10pm on Saturday, 8 April, following a call for assistance to a broken down vessel four miles south of Pwllheli. The Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.25pm and arrived at the scene at 4.40pm.