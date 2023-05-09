Seven adults and two children have been rescued by Abersoch RNLI.
The volunteer crew was paged by HM Coastguard at 1.27pm on Saturday, 6 May, following a call for assistance from a motor boat with engine problems off Llanbedrog headland.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 1.38pm and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.
The 27 foot power boat, with 7 adults and 2 children on board, had smoke coming from the engine The volunteer crew carried out casualty care to ensure that none of the casualties had been affected by smoke inhalation before establishing a safe tow to return the vessel to the Warren beach.
Abersoch RNLI deputy launch authority, Martin Turtle, said: "It is important to ensure your boat is regularly maintained and serviced.
"Always ensure that you have a means of calling for help and suitable safety equipment on board."
The owner of the vessel contacted the lifeboat station to pass on their thanks and gratitude to the volunteer crew and they also advised that the engine problem had been identified and repaired without delay.
The lifeboat returned to the station at 2.30pm where it was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer crew.
If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.