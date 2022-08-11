RNLI rescue seven paddleboarders caught in offshore wind

The coastguard paged the crew at 3.44pm Saturday, 6 August after receiving a call from a passing yacht with an RNLI Llandudno crew member on board. The yacht crew picked up seven casualties - three adults and four children - who had been blown out to St Tudwal’s sound on the outgoing tide. They had been unable to make any headway due to the westerly offshore wind and were suffering from cold after having been in the water several times. The four children had lifejackets.