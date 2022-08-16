RNLI rescue sick skipper
Subscribe newsletter
Pwllheli RNLI have saved a sick skipper at sea.
Pwllheli’s all-weather Shannon lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 12.09pm on Sunday, 14 August, to assist the skipper of a 42-foot sailing yacht located two miles south of Pwllheli with two people on board.
The all-weather lifeboat launched at 12.30pm with RNLI volunteer casualty care trained crew on board.
The weather was clear with excellent visibility, a light southerly breeze and calm seas.
The vessel was located at Penychain Point, two miles east of Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat station and the lifeboat arrived on scene at 12.40pm.
Casualty care crew transferred to the vessel where assistance was administered to the male casualty. The casualty was then transferred to the lifeboat which departed the scene at 12.50pm for immediate return to Pwllheli Marina.
On arrival at Pwllheli Marina the casualty was attended to by waiting paramedics before being transferred to an ambulance.
One RNLI lifeboat crew member remained onboard the yacht to assist its return to Pwllheli Marina.
The all-weather lifeboat then returned to the Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat station at 1.20pm where it was made ready for service.
Andy Green, Pwllheli RNLI coxswain said: “Thanks to the quick responses of our volunteer crew we were on scene within ten minutes of launching. Utilising our casualty care training we assessed the casualty and it was decided to medevac him to the marina and waiting paramedics.”
Andy Vowell, RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: ‘We would like to thank Pwllheli Marina berth holders for their assistance with the casualty’s vessel.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |