RNLI rescue three people and a powerboat
Subscribe newsletter
Abersoch RNLI was called out to rescue three people and a powerboat drifting out to sea.
The pager went off at 12.10pm on Tuesday, 2 August, following a request from HM Coastguard to assist a drifting motor vessel and reports of three people in water.
The 16-foot Chaparral powerboat had been anchored off Abersoch main beach the previous evening, and during the night, with strong winds, it had broken free of its anchor and had drifted to Llanbedrog headland.
On arrival at the scene at 12.25pm, the volunteer crew found three people in the water who were attempting to retrieve the vessel who realised it had drifted from where they had left it anchored the previous night. They were not wearing lifejackets.
No first aid was required and all three were safely returned to the shore whilst the lifeboat attended to the vessel.
The volunteer crew was able to tow the vessel off the rocks and safely beach it on the sand for the owners to recover.
The lifeboat returned to the station at 1.15pm where it was then thoroughly washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
Wyn Jones, Abersoch volunteer lifeboat operations manager said: “We would always recommend that people check the weather forecast and tides before leaving any vessel at anchor.
“When entering the water, we advise wearing a suitable lifejacket or buoyancy at all times.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |