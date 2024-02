The RNLI said “while many of the volunteers at Pwllheli remain committed to saving lives at sea, it is not possible to run an operational lifeboat service with ongoing distrust and disharmony. As a result, the RNLI has reluctantly ended volunteering arrangements with all operational crew. This decision has not been taken lightly but is considered necessary to move forward with an inclusive and sustainable lifeboat station at Pwllheli for many years to come.