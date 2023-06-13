Abersoch RNLI have rescued a 54-year-old man following a fall.
The volunteer crew were paged at 10.23am on Saturday, 10 June, following a request from HM Coastguard to assist a man who had fallen on Llanbedrog headland.
The Peter and Ann Setten lifeboat launched at 10.37am and arrived at the scene at 10.45am. Abersoch Coastguard and Criccieth Coastguard were also in attendance.
The casualty was out with his family when he took a bad fall. The family used the ‘what3words’ app to provide an accurate location to the coastguard.
On arrival at the scene two of the volunteer crew were put ashore to assess the casualty. It was apparent that he needed further medical assistance and the rescue helicopter was requested.
A considerable number of boats had come to witness the rescue and for safety reasons the lifeboat crew requested that they stand back to allow sufficient clear space for the helicopter.
The casualty was transferred to a stretcher and taken to the lifeboat with the assistance of the coastguard team. He was then airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd by the waiting rescue helicopter.
The family members who were now cut-off by the rising tide were taken ashore by the lifeboat crew.
Fritz Williams, Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, said: "The family did exactly the right thing in passing a ‘what3words’ location to the coastguard. We were able to very quickly locate them which is especially important when injured in a location with a rising tide.
"Huge thanks to Abersoch and Criccieth Coastguard teams and Rescue 936 on this multi-agency rescue."
The lifeboat returned to the station at 1.24pm where it was washed down refuelled and left ready for service.
If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.