RNLI to host first open day since the pandemic
Thursday 25th August 2022 7:30 am
(Phil Griffiths )
From 10.30am to 3.30pm there will be multiple lifeboat displays, attendance from other emergency services including Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue, Criccieth HM Coastguard and Porthmadog Fire & Rescue; all operationally dependent.
There will also be a hog roast available between 11.30am and 12.30pm, kindly sponsored by Regent Garage Ltd.
The station and its volunteers look forward to welcoming the public.
For further information contact Ifer Gwyn on 07554 445316 or [email protected]
