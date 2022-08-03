RNLI training exercise abandoned - after TWO callouts
Abersoch RNLI had a busy night when a training exercise turned in to two real life call outs.
The volunteer crew were out on exercise on Thursday, 28 July. They were taking part in their weekly training exercise when they assisted two vessels in difficulty.
The call from HM Coastguard came in at 7.15pm and they were immediately tasked to assist a Ribtech 535 powerboat with two people on board that had experienced engine failure off Llanbedrog headland.
A safe tow was established and the vessel was taken to Pwllheli Marina.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat proceeded to leave the marina at 7.50pm when they received a request to assist a small vessel that was in the marina with a rope around its prop.
The lifeboat then returned to the station at 8.15pm where it was then thoroughly washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
* If you do get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.
