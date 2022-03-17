RNLI volunteer receives Queen’s award

AN RNLI stalwart who has been honoured by the Queen for his service has said he thought it was a wind-up when he first heard the news.

Richard Griffiths, who is Aberystwyth Lifeboat Operations Manager, recently collected his British Empire Medal award after being included in the Queen’s 2020 New Years’ Honours List for his 47 years of service.

Mr Griffiths told the Cambrian News: “It was a really nice surprise.

“I don’t check my e-mails very often and when I first saw it the email in my inbox, I thought it was a wind-up.”

Mr Griffiths’ receipt of the medal was delayed due to the pandemic, however he’s happy to finally have the award.

“It’s great to finally have it, being in the 2020 New Years’ honours was incredible but having the medal makes it feel all the more real,” he added.

Mr Griffiths is approaching his 50th anniversary for working with the RNLI and said that despite demanding moments, he enjoys his work.

“I really enjoy my job but it can be tough and sometimes you have to see difficult things,” he said.

“But I’m proud to have been part of the work we do.”

Mr Griffiths is not the first of his family to receive the BEM - his father also received the award in 1988 for his services to the RNLI.

“My father played a big role in my volunteering for the RNLI, he established the station in Borth and he received the same medal for his work and contribution,” Richard said.