A number of roads will temporarily close in Dolgellau this week to allow filming for an Anthony Hopkins movie to take place.
Dolgellau Town Council shared a photograph of a letter sent to residents explaining more about the closures.
The letter, from Location Manager Reece Vancheri and Assistant Location Manager Dean Cummings says they wanted to make residents aware that they will be “filming a feature film in the area”.
The letter goes on: “The film is based on a Dylan Thomas story called “A Visit to Grandpa’s”, a whimsical, heart stirring tale of a boy’s summer spent with his eccentric grandfather.
“Filming will take place on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th of April 2026 between the hours of 07:00 and 19:00 each day. Businesses in the area will remain open and will still be accessible to pedestrians.
“I want to assure you that we will do our utmost to keep disruption to a minimum and will work with you to make this happen as smoothly as possible. During our filming, we would greatly appreciate any cars to be kept clear within the areas on the map.”
Sir Anthony Hopkins is known have a role in the film.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.