North Wales Police stopped 49 drivers as part of Op Tramline, including one with their foot on the dashboard, watching a film on their phone who veered in front of them.
The elevated position of an unmarked HGV cab gives police a clear view into passing vehicles, allowing them to detect unsafe behaviour. Offences are captured on camera and relayed to colleagues in marked and unmarked police vehicles, who stop the drivers and deal with them accordingly.
Sergeant Danny Rees said: “Officers identified just under 50 offences during their patrols including mobile phone use, failing to wear a seatbelt, insecure loads and driving without due care and attention. One offence of note saw an individual with one foot on the dashboard, watching a film on their phone who veered in front of the unmarked HGV.
“Keeping our roads safe remains a top priority for North Wales Police, and the number of offences identified demonstrates why operations like this are so important.
“Using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt are both part of the ‘Fatal 5’ – the leading causes of serious and fatal collisions on our roads. Disappointingly, these were among the most common offences detected. Choosing to commit one of the Fatal 5 offences puts not only the driver at risk, but also other road users.
“This is not the first time we have deployed the Op Tramline HGV, and it will not be the last. We are grateful to National Highways for their continued support in providing the vehicle. Operations like this will continue to target those who put others at risk through dangerous driving. Please take this as a warning and think carefully about your actions.”
Police discovered 22 drivers not wearing seatbelts, 11 using a mobile phone whilst driving, four due care offences, four insecure loads and three construction and use offences.
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