A MID Wales politician has reiterated calls for road improvements to be made on the A44 between Aberystwyth and Llangurig.
Speaking on the fifth anniversary since the opening of Newtown Bypass, Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, spoke of how the road has made a significant difference to the region and how other road improvement schemes are needed.
The multi-million-pound Newtown Bypass opened to vehicles on 14 February 2019 following decades of campaigning.
Mr George said: “Since I was elected to the Welsh Parliament, I have been campaigning for better transport infrastructure for Montgomeryshire.
“Good transport connections are key to improving the local economy which is why I actively campaigned for the Newtown bypass and continue to campaign for other important road improvement schemes as well as improving road safety.
The bypass has been positive for Newtown and towns like Llanidloes and Machynlleth. Since the bypass opened, there have been other important schemes that have been delivered, such as the Dyfi bridge which opened earlier this month.
“The new Dyfi bridge is now improving the reliability of crossing the River Dyfi for the people of Machynlleth and the surrounding areas.
“I continue to lobby the Welsh Government for other road improvements at Caersws, and a road improvement scheme is greatly needed on the A44 Llangurig to Aberystwyth to improve safety. We also need to see greater priority to road repairs, such as repairing the Road Collapse at Talerddig.”
Speaking on the need to improve the A44 between Aberystwyth and Llangurig, Mr George added: ‘‘I will continue to call for safety improvements along this route which has one of the worst accident records in the UK.
“Welsh Government have at last recognised the need for improvements due to issues such as road safety, junction efficiency and the overall condition of the road.
“In November, an update from the Minister to me confirmed that Welsh Government officials are expecting to complete a study by April.
“I hope to have further news in the Spring.
“I will continue to work to make sure ministers see improving this stretch of road, through to the end.’’
Mr George added that he is also working with the region’s MP, Craig Williams, to get improvements on the A458 between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, which has seen several crashes, including a fatal incident at the end of 2023.
Mr George added: “This road needs to be made safer and I believe there is a need for a scheme for this route, and not to mention the need for a Pant–Llanymynech Bypass.”
The Welsh Government has been asked for comment on the need for road improvements between Aberystwyth and Llangurig.