Irie’s Rum Bar on Thespian Street has been threatening closure for some time, but new hope was found when owner Gareth James’ son Jem arrived in the town to take over the family business.
However Aberystwyth was too enticing as Jem’s new home and he has decided to instead study a degree at the university - meaning the rum bar will close this November after all.
Gareth announced on Facebook: “Irie’s bar is closing... and it’s all your fault!
“My son arrived a couple of months ago with the ambition of taking Irie's forward.
“However, Jem has been immersed in Aberystwyth's vibrant community, replete with thoughtful, aspiring and inspiring young people and has decided to join in.
“Jem is embarking on a full-time university degree course in October (the one plan better than taking over Irie's)!”
With Gareth still busy establishing his new publishing house, Margin to Margin Books (M2M Books), creating books by and for marginalised communities, the family has been left with no choice but to close this November.
It marks the end of an era for Gareth after 12 years behind the bar - nine as a pub, and the last three as a rum bar.
One commenter called for “one more rum tasting event”, another for “one last chess night”, a third calling for the bar to keep its name after it changes hands, whilst a fourth simply lamented, “but why has the rum gone?”
Gareth said there’ll be plenty of events and parties between now and November to say farewell, as well as bar and restaurant equipment going up for sale.
He added: “We love you and are staying in Aber - we just have other stuff to do.”
