Road remains closed after landslide
THE A498 between Penygwryd Hotel and Beddgelert remains closed following a landslide there on Saturday.
Gwynedd Council told the Cambrian News that the diversions are likely to remain in place until early next week.
When heavy rain caused the landslide on Saturday, North Wales Police (NWP) attended the scene and issued a warning to drivers to avoid the area.
“The road is completely blocked and officers are on their way,” a NWP Gwynedd South spokesperson said on the force’s Facebook page.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “The A498 between Penygwryd and Beddgelert remains closed following a landslide caused by torrential rain on Friday. Experts from the Highways Department have carried out inspections of the site and arrangements are being made to clear the road.
“We anticipate that the road will remain shut until early next week and diversions will remain in place. We thank motorists and other road users for their patience as the work continues.”
