Road safety review announced following ‘a number of serious and fatal road accidents’

A review into road safety on the B4405 between Bryncrug, Tywyn and Talyllyn in Meirionnydd, will be held following a series of fatal and serious accidents.

A road safety survey has been commissioned by Gwynedd Council Highways Department which includes the placing of speed measuring devices along a section of the B4405. The survey will last two months and is expected to report back in September.

The review has been welcomed by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts.

Mrs Saville Roberts had earlier called for a comprehensive review of road safety in the area following a number of accidents including lowering the road speed in some areas from 60mph to 40mph. Her call was supported by North Wales Police.

Her calls have been echoed by Dysynni councillor, Beth Lawton.

Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “I welcome this long-awaited review into safety along the B4405 which follows on from a number of serious and fatal road accidents over recent years.

“The road from Bryncrug, Tywyn towards Talyllyn is notorious for both its long stretches and sharp bends and is a popular and extremely busy route amongst both local and holiday traffic.

“I am specifically calling for the lowering of the speed limit on certain sections of the road from 60mph to 40mph – a call which has the support of the local Councillor and North Wales Police.