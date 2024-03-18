A roadblock outside Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre is place following storm damage to the building.
Storm Isha in January led to the loss of some tiles from the theatre’s iconic dragon mosaic.
As this was a hazard to passing traffic and pedestrians, the theatre asked Gwynedd Council to close off part of the road.
Dragon Theatre trustee Simon Wolfers said: “As the mosaic has been a much-loved landmark for 46 years we are very keen to restore it for the theatre and the town. We want it to last at least another half century!”
In order to get the restoration right, Simon has contacted the artist who designed and installed the mosaic for some tips and advice on how best to carry out the work.
“I was delighted when Maggie Humphry responded with advice and some lovely memories about the time she created the mosaic,” Simon said.
“Maggie is over 80 now and doesn't fancy climbing on to the scaffolding and ‘tackling the Atlantic winds’.
She said: "When I installed the dragon it was February and there was a terrible storm.
“I saw scaffolding planks blowing down the road from another building having been blown off with the strong winds.
“I expected the same to happen with me. I remember crawling along the top level as I was scared to stand up. Oh the things we do for the sake of art."
Asked why the dragon is not red and green, she added: "The aperture for a Welsh Dragon was the wrong shape and bright red would have looked hideous on the subtle sandstone. I chose the same blue as the sky when it was reflected in the window.”
We are currently organising the restoration and hopefully the road will be clear in the near future.