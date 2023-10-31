As part of his new job, Jason will be delivering Fearless crime prevention and education sessions to young people and those working with young people across north Wales. He will be tasked with raising awareness of the Fearless project and educating young people on the consequences of crime, with a particular focus on county lines, knife crime and the Bystander Approach – which encourages us all to take action and prevent harm if safe to do so. Jason will also represent the Fearless team at events and develop activities to take place in term time and school holidays in both secondary schools and youth settings, such as clubs and social meets.