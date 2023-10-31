An outreach worker has been appointed by Crimestoppers to roll out its Fearless project in north Wales.
The post has been created with funding from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for north Wales to help encourage young people to report crime in the region.
Jason Evans took up the new post of Fearless youth outreach worker at the start of October having recently worked for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service as part of its work with young people, a skill which he’ll bring to his new role.
Fearless is the dedicated youth service from Crimestoppers and provides young people with the opportunity to give information about crime 100 per cent anonymously. It also allows youngsters to speak up about crime by promoting the services of Crimestoppers, raising awareness of what constitutes a crime, and by breaking down the barriers to reporting crime. Crimestoppers has a team of Fearless outreach workers across the country who visit schools, youth clubs and various events to inform young people and professionals about their service.
As part of his new job, Jason will be delivering Fearless crime prevention and education sessions to young people and those working with young people across north Wales. He will be tasked with raising awareness of the Fearless project and educating young people on the consequences of crime, with a particular focus on county lines, knife crime and the Bystander Approach – which encourages us all to take action and prevent harm if safe to do so. Jason will also represent the Fearless team at events and develop activities to take place in term time and school holidays in both secondary schools and youth settings, such as clubs and social meets.
To ensure the success of the project, Jason will work closely with secondary schools across the area, as well as pupil referral units (PRU), North Wales Police and local authorities.
Jason said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the Fearless team in Wales, Fearless is an amazing service that allows young people to report crime anonymously, without the fear of repercussions.
“I aim to educate young people on the dangers of being enticed into crime and the lifelong consequences that can transpire. I hope that through raising awareness and providing Fearless sessions across north Wales, young people will be empowered to become active bystanders and report crime to improve the safety of their communities and schools.”
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for north Wales, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to fund this role with the Fearless project from Crimestoppers, which has the potential to be hugely beneficial in encouraging young people to speak up if they see crime and report it to Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”
Visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org/fearless/what-is-fearless for more information.