Rotarians donate £3,650 to local causes

MORE than £3,500 has been handed out to good causes in Aberystwyth by the local rotary club.

Members of the Rotary Club of Aberystwyth gathered in the Marine Hotel on St David’s Day, to join President Clive Parker as he distributed cheques to local charities and good causes.

A total of £3,650 was handed out to six groups, each of which sent a representative to the ceremony. Some of the funds will also be used to support a day’s activities in the summer for “Kids Out,” a country-wide scheme by the Rotary movement to provide some extra entertainment for children with special needs.

The following individuals received cheques from President Clive: Alan Axford on behalf of HAHAV; Gary Tavener for the Care Society who support the homeless; Olivia from Action for Children; Eirian Reynolds who works with the Aberystwyth Town’s Disability football team, Ben Freeman from D.A.S.H. {activities for disabled youngsters mainly; Bridget Harpwood representing the Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Appeal.