Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club recently raised £2,664.57 for Turkey and Syria disaster funds, during collections in Morrisons and Tesco, Aberystwyth.
With thanks to the generous donations from residents, Ardal Aberystwyth have been able to purchase at least four Shelter Boxes – these include a tent, shelter kits, solar lights, blankets, water filters and kitchen sets for those desperately in need.
Members would like to thank everyone who gave so generously, and both Morrisons and Tesco who were able to accommodate them at short notice for this disaster appeal.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]