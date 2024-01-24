Aberystwyth Round Table have provided a boost for Llanilar Football Club’s finances by donating towards the running costs of the club’s minibus.
The charity group, which organises a variety of events and fundraisers including Aberystwyth’s fireworks display, raised £500 to help the club fund its minibus.
Llanilar Football Club Treasurer, Hugh Morgan, said he was ‘extremely grateful,’ noting the importance of the minibus right now with the team playing across Wales in the Central Wales League.
He said “We are extremely grateful to Aberystwyth Round Table for their generous donation. With our Senior team playing in the Central Wales League (South), this means longer away match journeys to the likes of Presteigne, Knighton and Penybont, than previously. Using the minibus instead of three or four cars must be better for the environment.
“Our Reserves team also uses the minibus for their away fixtures in the Cambrian Tyres League, and it is also available to our Under 16 and Junior Section, who have some 15 teams, for tournaments and so on.”
In total, Aberystwyth Round Table donated £500 to the club. Member of Aberystwyth Round Table, Martin Samuel, said: “We are pleased to distribute the proceeds of our various fundraising activities to local good causes – in this case to grass roots football – to benefit the younger generation and promote interest in sport.
“The money was raised through our annual fireworks display. We received a letter from the club saying they were looking for assistance in funding the minibus so we got in contact and it went from there.
“We are receiving letters for other donations if anyone has any suggestions.”
You can contact the Aberystwyth Round Table through their email : [email protected] or by finding them on Facebook.