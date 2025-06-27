Poultry keepers in Wales have been urged to follow Welsh Government guidance for their pets as protection zones are put in place in Pembrokeshire and Wrexham.
These extra protection measures come as the first Welsh highly pathogenic avian influenza (‘bird flu’) case is discovered in poultry in two years. Two cases have been confirmed in Haverfordwest and Wrexham, this week.
As a result, a 3km (1.9 mile) protection zone and 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone is now in place around each of the areas. Protection zones mean stricter measures are in force to help contain the disease, including a mandatory housing order which means that farmed and pet poultry must now be kept indoors. In the wider surveillance zones, some restrictions may apply to movement.
The RSPCA strongly recommends that all owners and keepers in England and Wales follow fully the UK Government and Welsh Government’s biosecurity advice and keep up-to-date as this can change on a daily basis.
Kate Parkes, poultry expert at the RSPCA, said: “It’s rarer at this time of year to see outbreaks of avian influenza but sadly not uncommon - as we have now seen in west and north Wales.
“Keeping hens has become increasingly popular in recent years so it’s important that owners follow official biosecurity advice, staying vigilant for signs of disease and ill health in their flocks, and seeking veterinary advice if they have any concerns for their birds.
“It’s also important to report any suspected outbreaks of avian influenza to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). All pet poultry owners in England and Wales must register their birds with the APHA within one month, so they can contact owners if there’s a disease outbreak in their area.”
The RSPCA is urging pet owners to keep their flock ‘hentertained’ whilst the housing orders are in place - and beyond. From straw bales to hanging pieces of corn on the cob and tyres with sand in the middle, there are plenty of easy ways that pet owners can keep their birds happy indoors.
Kate added: “Moving cockerels and hens indoors, who have previously had access to the outside, can be quite stressful for them which is why it’s really important to make sure they have lots of enrichment to keep them happy. Having nothing to do can lead to boredom, stress and contribute to problems such as feather pecking. Fortunately, there's loads of great things keepers can do to keep their animals hentertained.”
The RSPCA’s top tips:
• Provide perches - hens naturally like to access raised perches where they will rest during the day and preen their feathers
• Straw bales and vegetables - providing these items give the hens something to peck at to encourage them to exhibit their natural behaviour and keep them active *Important do not feed kitchen scraps to poultry*
• Tyres filled with sand in the middle - this is a nifty way of encouraging hens to dust bathe which is something they’d usually do outside
• Make a puzzle feeder out of old egg cartons or balls with a hole in the middle
• Verandas - if it is possible create a veranda for your ‘hen house’ this allows them to have more space, get natural light and fresh air while still keeping them safe from bird flu. Ensuring there is a solid cover on the roof such as perspex will reduce the risk of wild birds droppings entering the run.
For more information on what bird keepers need to do in the impacted areas, please visit: https://www.gov.wales/avian-influenza-bird-flu-current-restrictions
