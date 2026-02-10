"Those that were tasked with washing the birds would be in teams of two. One would hold the birds, the other would clean them using Fairy Liquid. They would have a pre-clean where we would try to get as much of the oil off as possible without stressing the birds out. It was so important to get the oil off their plumage, not just because of the feathers but so that we could try to prevent them from ingesting the oil and stop it from burning them too.