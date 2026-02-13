West Wales’ ‘terrorists’ are still expected in London courts next week despite today’s High Court ruling.
This morning, a High Court judge ruled that the government’s ban on Palestine Action was unlawful.
Despite the ruling, protestors will need to travel to London next week for plea hearings, as the ban is still in place.
A daughter of a Holocaust survivor from Aberystwyth is amongst those expected in Westminster Magistrates Court on 16 February for publicly supporting a terrorist organisation.
Elizabeth Morley, 80, said she will continue to be arrested for as long as it takes: “I feel elated.
“I didn’t start celebrating immediately, I thought someone had got it wrong.
“It’s fantastic, and I look forward to the resignations of all those twits - Cooper, Mahmood, and others.
“If the government got their way [Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated she will be appealing the ruling], I’ll be signing on again.”
In July, the UK government voted to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation - the same category as the Islamic State.
Elizabeth was arrested five times last year for protesting the ban of the direct action group that campaigns for the end of the Israeli war in Palestine.
The retiree said if it wasn’t for her knees, she would have volunteered to target Elbit Systems UK with Palestine Action, a company which allegedly manufactures and supplies weapons to Israeli military - a claim the company strongly denies.
Elizabeth was one of over 2,000 arrested for publicly supporting a terrorist organisation, under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act.
Machynlleth Town Councillor Ann MacGarry was arrested last year at an October protest: “I'm delighted that, even though the government made sure that the judges were favourable to them, those judges have ruled that the ban was unlawful.
“It's very worrying for our democracy that they are talking about still pursuing it.”
Sue Kullai from Pembrokeshire still works as teacher, but is expected in London for a bail hearing next week for protesting outside the Senedd.
The 66-year-old said: “I had to protest as my conscience dictated that I could no longer stand by and do nothing while a live-streamed genocide is taking place.
“I felt I had to stand up (or sit down!) and be counted as a human being.
“This morning I was convinced the ban would be upheld, so I was amazed, surprised, delighted and in tears.
“A win for love and humanity.”
Phillip Hughes from Carmarthen was arrested four times for holding signs in support of Palestine Action.
He said his decision to get arrested was after signing petitions, writing to MPs and marching: “None of these things worked.”
The 62-year-old said: “This morning’s news is great, and it just goes to show that often we think we are too small to make a difference.”
The ruling has already impacted some cases, with one senior judge putting off a plea hearing at the request of the defendant’s counsel to allow time to consider the ruling.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.