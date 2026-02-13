Hywel Dda University Health Board is inviting people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to share their views on local community pharmacy services to support the re-writing of its Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment.
Pharmaceutical Needs Assessments enable NHS organisations to look at where pharmacies are located, the services they provide, how accessible they are, and whether any gaps or opportunities for improvement exist over a five-year period.
The views provided from this survey will inform the re-write of the assessment.
Once rewritten, the health board will consult with the public, partner organisations and stakeholders before the assessment is finalised and published later this year.
The survey is available at www.haveyoursay.hduhb.wales.nhs.uk and closes on 9 March.
